Just 13 months after winning Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams could begin a humongous rebuild.

The Rams acquired Matthew Stafford to get them over the hump, and that's exactly what he did.

But his 2022 season, as well as the entire organization's, was filled with injury and poor play, which resulted in a 5-12 season.

Now, Stafford is reportedly on the block.

"Matt Stafford is fully available," NFL reporter Michael Lombardi said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday. "They would love to trade [him]. They can't [easily] do it because he's got $57 million guaranteed. [But] they're trying to get out from it. [They've] called teams, I know this."

A month after winning the Super Bowl, Stafford inked a four-year, $160 million extension. However, he had elbow surgery in the offseason, which may or may not have plagued him in 2022.

Stafford was placed in concussion protocol Nov. 9 and missed the Rams' game four days later. He returned the following week against the New Orleans Saints, but he left that game with the neck injury.

He finished with 2,087 passing yards while completing 67.8% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games.

However, General Manager Les Snead scoffed at the rumors, saying the quarterback is "one of our pillars" that the team will "rely on," along with Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

Stafford is worth a dead cap hit of $49.5 million – he was guaranteed $63 million at signing and is guaranteed another $57 million, as Lombardi noted, on March 17.