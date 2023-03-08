Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant missed his second consecutive game Tuesday night as his team lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, 112-103.

Morant is "away from the team" after video surfaced Saturday morning of him appearing to display a gun in an Instagram Live video while at a nightclub following a game against the Denver Nuggets.

The video has prompted an investigation by the NBA and by police in Colorado.

JA MORANT INCIDENT CAME AFTER PLAYERS-ONLY MEETING ABOUT SHOWING 'BETTER DISCIPLINE' ON ROAD: REPORT

In his pregame press conference in Los Angeles, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins addressed Morant’s absence, declining to say when he would return to the team.

"We're in touch with him every single day," Jenkins said. "He's still a huge part of what we do. As I said the other day, we love him. We want what's best for him. We support him.... It's a healing process, so if everyone expects something to change overnight, we've got to (do) due diligence and be respectful in that. We're talking about Ja being in a better place personally and also professionally, so to put a timetable on it is disrespectful, in my opinion."

The video in question circulated on social media Saturday morning following the Grizzlies' 113-97 loss to the Nuggets Friday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Morant can be seen in the video displaying what appears to be a gun while dancing without a shirt on.

The video appeared on social media days after a police report said Morant allegedly exposed a gun after punching a teenager "12 or 13 times" during a pickup basketball game last summer.

Morant apologized on Saturday, saying he would take some time away to "get help."

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down," Morant said. "I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

Memphis has now lost three games in a row and will play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report