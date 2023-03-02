On Wednesday night, sports fans from Michigan experienced a nasty flashback as the Detroit Pistons lost to the Chicago Bulls, 117-115.

Pistons rookie guard Jaden Ivey called a timeout Detroit did not have while trying to inbound the ball, giving Chicago a technical free throw and the ball to ice the game.

With 9.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the Pistons down two, Ivey signaled for a timeout after failing to inbound the basketball, not realizing Detroit had none left.

The Pistons were called for an excessive timeout technical foul, giving Chicago a free throw and the ball.

The mental error immediately reminded fans – and the announcer – of Chris Webber’s blunder in the 1993 national championship while playing for the Michigan Wolverines.

In that game, Webber called a timeout Michigan did not have, giving the Tar Heels two free throws and possession with 0:11 seconds remaining in the second half.

The loss for Detroit was its sixth in a row, dropping the Pistons to 15-48 on the season.

"He panicked, but the game wasn’t won or loss on that one play," Detroit head coach Dwane Casey said. "It was lost in the first quarter. With the laissez-faire approach we had defensively, they got whatever they wanted. It’s such a mountain to climb when you get behind in this league."

Ivey, who scored 18 points in 31 minutes, took responsibility for the mental error after the game.

"I feel like I could’ve done a better job of asking how many timeouts we had and just that possession of the game is key," Ivey said after the game, according to The Detroit News.

"We had an opportunity to tie it or win the game. It’s tough. I put it on my shoulders."

Demar DeRozan, a 14-year NBA veteran, said it was the first time he had seen an excessive timeout call.

"That was the first," DeRozan said. "I've never seen that."

