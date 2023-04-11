The Philadelphia Phillies powered past reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara in Monday night’s blowout victory over the Miami Marlins, but that didn’t stop outfielder Nick Castellanos from voicing his opinion over a questionable third-strike call – even with an 11-score lead.

At the bottom of the seventh inning with runners on first and third, home plate umpire John Libka called strike three after Miami reliever Devin Smeltzer threw a pitch that appeared to be just outside the strike zone.

PHILLIES' JT REALMUTO EJECTED FROM SPRING TRAINING GAME IN BIZARRE SEQUENCES WITH UMPIRE

Castellanos, believing it was a ball, drew a line in the dirt to show where he believed the pitch came in and was immediately tossed from the game because of the subtle protest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBIs before exiting the game, but Monday night marked his 17th strikeout.

Castellanos now leads the league in strikeouts this season, alongside Los Angeles Dodgers slugger J.D. Martinez.

Alcantara allowed nine runs by the bottom of the fifth for the most in a start by a reigning Cy Young Award winner since Detroit’s Max Scherzer gave up 10 against Kansas City in 2014.

The Phillies improved to 4-6 with a 15-3 win over the Marlins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.