The New York Mets turned one of the easiest double plays you'll see on Wednesday night, but it did not get a pleasant response from everybody.

Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa hit a line drive right to short stop Francisco Lindor for the first out, however, Kody Clemens was attempting to steal second.

When Lindor caught the ball, Clemens was in no man's land, so Lindor lobbed the ball over to first base.

The ball took two hops into Pete Alonso's glove to complete the double play.

However, the Phillies broadcast took issue with Lindor's actions.

"Couldn’t have just tagged him?" color commentator Ben Davis asked.

Davis doubled down on the throw, adding he was "not a big fan."

"Be a little bit more professional about it," he said.

"It’s almost like a ‘showing me up’ thing," responded play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy.

"[Rubbing] salt in the wound," added Davis.

The defending National League champions were unable to get any more offense going and lost, 4-1, to fall to a disappointing 25-30.

The Mets improved to 29-27 with the victory.