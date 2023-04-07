One day after Viktor Hovland’s Azela-colored polo shirt made headlines in the first round of the Masters Tournament, another golfers shirt drew attention.

Shortly after the second round of action got underway at Augusta National, Phil Mickelson's playing partner Si Woo Kim was seen wearing a polo shirt with the words "PGA Tour."

Kim's fashion choice is noteworthy given that Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion, defected to rival LIV circuit in 2022.

"What a legend…" one Twitter user pointed out in reference to Kim's attire.

The 27-year-old South Korean professional golfer is sponsored by PGA Tour Golfwear.

Another observer wrote, "Not all heroes wear capes."

Kim's clothing choice might not have been directed at Mickelson, since he has previously been seen wearing PGA Tour-themed shirts in the past.

Mickelson's deal with LIV Golf is reportedly worth an estimated $200 million.

In December, Augusta National Golf Club officials announced that golfers who qualified for the Masters based on its previous criteria would be eligible to play in this year's tournament.

Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel makeup a group of six previous Master champions who defected from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.

Mickelson is the captain of LIV’s HyFlyers GC squad and has been known to dawn LIV- themed apparel on the golf course.

Mickelson cited personal reasons when he announced his intentions to sit out of the 2022 Masters tournament.

The six-time major winner finished the second round at Augusta National at 4-under.

Kim is sitting on the cut line at 1-over par. His wife, Ji Hyun Oh, made headlines by outplaying her husband at the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday at Augusta National.