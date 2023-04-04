Phil Mickelson is back at Augusta for the first time since 2021, but this time, it's not without controversy.

The lefty, of course, is probably the biggest name that defected to LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi-backed golf tour.

Despite the war of words between him, and other LIVers, and the PGA Tour and some of its participants, it's always good to be back in Georgia.

"It's great," Mickelson said. "It's fun to be back. Everyone has been wonderful. "Everybody here is so classy. Gosh, it's fun to be here."

"It is my favorite week, so being here and being a part of it, and being able to experience this great place and what it means is so fun because, as a kid, you grow up dreaming about being a part of this," Mickelson added. "You dream of winning it, being in contention, and then when you actually are a pro and you are playing here, you're like, 'Wow, I want to be a part of this every year.'

"That's the coolest thing about having won here is that you're a part of this event and part of the history. It's a really, really special thing."

It's the 52-year-old's 30th Masters, and he's hoping for his fourth green jacket. However, since an historic win at Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship in 2021, it's been a rough go on the links.

He's dropped down to 425th in the Official World Golf Rankings, he's finished outside the top 27 in three tournaments this year, and he was ranked 41st out of 48 golfers in last week's event in Orlando.

But he's hoping for some veteran magic and still thinks he can pull off another humongous victory.

"I wouldn't be here if I didn't feel that way," Mickelson said. "It's also, I've got to be realistic. I haven't scored the way I want to, but I do see a lot of positive signs. I'm going to try to just be patient, whether it's this week or soon, because things are about to click."

Mickelson missed the cut at both the U.S. Open and The Open Championship last year - in his four majors since winning at Kiawah, he has missed three and finished T62 at the 2021 U.S. Open. He finished T21 at the 2021 Masters, won by Hideki Matsuyama.