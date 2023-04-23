New York Knicks fan Pete Davidson was sitting courtside near Jon Stewart as his team took on and defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, 102-93.

The comedian was posing for selfies with fans on his way out of Madison Square Garden as one overzealous man in a Knicks hat appeared to be a little too close. A video showed the man kept getting closer and closer to Davidson, and the Staten Island native had enough.

Davidson pushed the man away from his personal space. The man got the point and the situation didn’t appear to escalate any further.

The comedian has been at The Garden for the last two Knicks-Cavaliers games in Manhattan as well as several other celebrities in the entertainment and sports industries.

New York took a 3-1 series lead behind the shooting from Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett.

Brunson led the Knicks with 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting. He had six rebounds and six assists to his box score as well. Barrett added 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting with two rebounds. Josh Hart added 19 points and seven rebounds. Mitchell Robinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

New York could close out the series on the road Wednesday night as the series shifts to Cleveland.

Should the Cavaliers extend the series, New York will return home Friday night.