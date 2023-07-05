Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is in some deep water with PETA.

Mahomes shared a photo from her vacation, where she was playing with a dolphin during a swim on Monday. And PETA had something to say on the matter.

"We know you love companion animals, but we hope to see you extend your compassion to marine life too." PETA wrote in a long comment under Mahomes’ Instagram where she posted the photo.

"In the ocean, dolphins swim up to 60 miles each day, but when used for entertainment, they’re confined to small tanks or pools. Many dolphins develop painful conditions, such as stomach ulcers, and some die prematurely from the stress conditions of extreme captivity. Not to mention, many illnesses can be passed from dolphins to human visitors including viral, fungal and bacterial infections such as salmonella.

"These types of interactions are dangerous for them AND us."

PETA wasn’t the only comment that took a shot at Mahomes, with others not liking that she was with the dolphin.

Mahomes captioned the photo, "Ever snuggled a 400lbs dolphin?" with a heart-eyes emoji.

One user wrote back, "No because I don’t support places that put them in captivity."

Another user said: "Please educate yourself on dolphins in captivity! It is hell for these beautiful creatures."

Mahomes isn’t one to shy away from public scrutiny, which has been the case in recent years, though most of it comes during the football season.

A perfect example was Mahomes being a troll toward the Cincinnati Bengals after this past AFC Championship, which the Chiefs won to reach Super Bowl LVII. The Bengals, and their fan base, were consistently pointing out the fact that Mahomes has a bad record against Joe Burrow, which led the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium to be called "Burrowhead" by their competitor.

With the Chiefs defending their home field, Brittany Mahomes wrote "Cancun on 3," with a peace sign emoji. It was the tweet Bengals corner Eli Apple used when Cincy knocked the Buffalo Bills out of the divisional round a week prior.

Brittany Mahomes has also come to the defense of her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, amid the investigation of him allegedly shoving a waitress and forcibly kissing the female owner of a Kansas restaurant.

"They are ignorant," she said about Jackson Mahomes when answering questions in her Instagram Stories. "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s--- about him.

"So it’s best to just shut up."

The Mahomes’ have been together since high school and ended up marrying in 2022.