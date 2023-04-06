The LeBron James Foundation officially opened House Three Thirty to the public in Ohio last week, which will serve as a place for families of the Akron community to obtain job training and to help give them control of their financial needs.

The foundation also opened a Starbucks Community Store inside the building and with that, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called on James and his foundation to make a game-changing play regarding the coffee shop.

Lisa Lange, senior vice president of PETA, wrote a letter to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and the foundation "about a request that would really score big." Lange wrote that Starbucks "perpetuates dietary racism through its vegan milk upcharge."

"This policy unjustly penalizes millions of lactose intolerant Americans, particularly people of color, since around 80% of Black and Indigenous Americans and more than 90% of Asian Americans are affected," the letter read. "We believe that no one should be punished for wanting to make a more compassionate and environmentally conscious choice. That’s why I’m urging you to make a game-changing play by insisting that the Starbucks store at House Three Thirty be the chain’s first dairy-free location."

The letter said that the dairy industry’s effect on cows "run counter to the aims of your foundation."

"The first dairy-free Starbucks location at House Three Thirty would set a precedent for socially responsible business practices and create ripple effects that would affect society in a positive way for generations to come. I hope you’ll consider my request. We could team up to make a positive change for animal welfare, the environment, and those who suffer from lactose intolerance," the letter added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NBA star, the LeBron James Foundation and Starbucks for a request for comment.

It is not the first time PETA has taken aim at the sports world.

PETA has called for the end of the term "bullpen" in baseball and for the end of the use of live mascots in sports.