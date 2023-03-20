Dustin Johnson was LIV Golf’s first individual champion and money winner in 2022, but when it came to the 2023 season, he still was not the main draw for some fans.

Johnson finished 5-under par at LIV Tucson over the weekend – good enough for 13th place on the leaderboard just ahead of Taylor Gooch. Danny Lee was the winner of the tournament after defeating Carlos Ortiz and Brendan Steele in a playoff.

At least one fan seemed to be interested in something other than golf at the event.

Janet Gretzky, Johnson’s mother-in-law, shared a photo on her Instagram of a T-shirt from a fan who was really interested in seeing Paulina Gretzky. The fan made their intentions crystal clear with a message emblazoned on it.

"Hey DJ, we came to see Paulina LIV 2023," the shirt read with a photo of a bikini clad Paulina Gretzky on it.

Paulina Gretzky is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and has been with Johnson for several years. The two married in 2022.

On Netflix’s new docuseries, "Full Swing," which follows some of the best golfers in the world on both tours, Gretzky discussed Johnson’s move to LIV Golf thoroughly.

"I don’t think Dustin would ever make a bad choice for his children, and people have to understand at the end of the day, that’s who he chose this for," Paulina explained.

Their two sons, Tatum and River, are 8 and 5 years old, respectively. One of the main pros for joining LIV Golf is the fact that Johnson does not have to play as many events per year. There are also only three rounds played per tournament, which means 54 holes, compared to the PGA Tour’s 72.

However, the biggest appeal for those wishing to join LIV Golf was the payouts. Players like Johnson got guaranteed money up front to join the controversial tour, and there are guaranteed payouts per event, even if a player does not make the cut.

However, family time is certainly a big factor in why Johnson moved on.

"Of course, I get what everyone’s saying, but my dad being a hockey player – I’m sure as a kid, there were times when I’m like, ‘Why does my dad have to play on my birthday?’ This is about Dustin and the kids and me and taking care of us and being there with us.

"I’ve had a wonderful career on the PGA Tour, and I’m very proud of it, and always will be," Johnson, the 2016 U.S Open and 2020 Masters win, added. "Obviously, now I’ve taken kind of a different step in my life and career."

Johnson, 38, reportedly received $125 million to move on to LIV Golf, and he made $35 million in winnings in his first season as well.

