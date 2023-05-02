Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders was not pleased with the results of the 2023 NFL Draft when only one player from a historically black college or university (HBCU) was selected.

Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden was the lone HBCU player taken, selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round.

Sanders, whose first coaching stop was at HBCU Jackson State University, expressed his disappointment on social media after the conclusion of the draft.

"So proud is [sic] you [Isaiah Bolden] You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of u. I know how much u want this," Sanders said on Twitter. "I'm ashamed of the 31 other [NFL] teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU."

On Monday, Bolden took to social media to thank New England for the opportunity and to agree with Sanders’ take.

Bolden transferred from Florida State to Jackson State after the 2019 season. He starred on special teams in 2021 when he led the nation in kickoff return average with 36.9 yards per attempt. In 2022, he had 260 total yards but didn’t return any kicks after Oct. 15.

On defense in 2022, he had 44 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss.

Bolden was the second player coached by Sanders to be selected in the NFL Draft, with James Houston picked in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions in 2022.

Four players from HBCUs were taken during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sanders left Jackson State in December in order to take the head coaching position at the University of Colorado.

The Buffaloes have been largely irrelevant over the past two decades, going just 1-11 in 2022 and winning double-digit games just once since 2002.

