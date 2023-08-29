New England Patriots star Matthew Judon appeared to take issue with pop superstar Ariana Grande paying tribute to the late Mac Miller on the deluxe anniversary edition of her debut album "Yours Truly."

Grande released an updated version of their collaboration, "The Way." The song includes an orchestral reworking leading into Miller’s lyrics on the track.

Miller, a Pittsburgh rapper, died nearly five years ago from a drug overdose. He and Grande dated from August 2016 to May 2018.

Judon saw a tweet from Daily Loud mentioning the collaboration and offered a terse take on Grande’s song.

"Absolutely no one cares. Don’t be sad now just because he’s dead it’s your fault," Judon wrote.

The four-time Pro Bowler caught some blowback on social media. Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and NFL analyst Robert Griffin III were among those who reacted with GIFs.

Judon reacted toward those who were criticizing his post.

"I think you're uninformed not gonna be toxic and wish terrible things like other smooth brains on here but I think you definitely should look up what all happened then maybe come back and look at this tweet you made," one fan wrote.

Judon responded: "Bro I did one of the biggest Mac fans in the world please go do your own research and understand why he hit back on drugs. And hit me back. He definitely didn’t make him take it but she knew his coping mechanism and she sure wasn’t pulling the knife out. That’s why she’s so hurt."

He got into a separate back and forth with another commenter on X, formerly Twitter.

"Who are you? Like your literally no one. You should be ashamed of being a grown a-- man talking like that," the person wrote.

Judon responded: "If I was no one would you be reading or respond to my tweets. Seem foolish to respond to no one."

The person came back at Judon, saying, "that's not what Jesus always sad about being a good person. You're literally a grown a-- beard man accusing a girl from something so serious that can cause serious problems. Imagine if someone does that to your career? Ariana is lucky because your irrelevant."

"Oh you must just be a stand. And I’m not Jesus. Your argument isn’t mathing (sic) she’s a grown woman let her rock. I try to spread peace and love but she talking some bs," he added.

Grande has handled similar criticism in the past.

At the time of Grande and Miller’s breakup in 2018, she wrote that she "cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s--- together is a very major problem."

"Let’s please stop doing that. Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all our and that any other woman in this position does as well."

A rep for Grande didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Miller died just over a month after he released "Swimming," arguably one of the rapper's top records.

Grande was heartbroken when he died.

"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it," she wrote on social media at the time.

"We talked about this, so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."