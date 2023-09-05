New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones will serve one year of probation and 48 hours of community service as prosecutors dropped eight of nine weapons charges he faced from an alleged incident in June.

Jones was charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card. He was also charged with an airport security violation.

Jones was released on a $30,000 cash bail pending an Aug. 18 probable cause hearing, his attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, said. The deal was reached during a hearing Tuesday in Boston Municipal court.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The alleged incident occurred at Logan Airport in Boston when Massachusetts State Police were called to the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the airport after two firearms were found in a traveler’s carry-on luggage. Police said they identified the person as Jones and arrested him.

Jones was planning to travel from Boston to Arizona when he was apprehended.

Police said they were called to the TSA security checkpoint in Terminal B after the TSA discovered the firearms and ammunition.

Jones reportedly faced up to 30 years in prison.

NFL REPORTER CHRIS MORTENSEN STEPS AWAY FROM ESPN AFTER MORE THAN THREE DECADES, CITES HEALTH AND FAMILY

Tuesday’s court filing showed that the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office dropped all the weapons charges. He received pre-trial probation for the security violation.

In a motion stating its decision not to continue to pursue the case further, the state attorney's office said it determined it couldn’t prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt "that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident."

The Pats open their season on Sunday when they host the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles - Jones is set to play in it, as he made the team's 53-man roster.

Fox News' Landon Mion and The Associated Press contributed to this report.