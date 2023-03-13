Eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports.

Peterson, a three-time All-Pro in his 12 NFL seasons, wished to play two more years in the league. Still doing so at a high level, ESPN says the Steelers’ deal will fulfill that wish for him.

Peterson has spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings after making his name with the Arizona Cardinals for 10 years. It was there where Peterson made the Pro Bowl every season from 2011 to 2018.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But that doesn’t mean the 32-year-old’s production hasn’t been the same since he left. Last season in Minnesota, Peterson totaled five interceptions and 15 passes defended while tallying 66 tackles in 17 games.

Peterson allowed a 79.6 passer rating as well after having a 78.7 mark in the same category in 2021.

DICK HALEY, WHO HELPED ASSEMBLE 1970S STEELERS DYNASTY, DEAD AT 85

The move to the Steelers was, however, a surprising one to folks on social media as the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and others were among rumored teams to have interest in him.

He also mentioned on Adam Schefter’s podcast how he’s chasing a Super Bowl ring before he hangs up his cleats.

"I'm playing for jewelry at this period in my career," Peterson said on the podcast Saturday. "I want to be able to be with the team that's going to be in the position that's going to be in the playoffs. That's the first step. Every team is not promised a championship no matter how good the team is. I want to be on a team that can get in the playoffs, first and foremost, and that's able to compete for a championship. At this moment, I'm looking for a team that can help provide jewelry."

The only problem is the Steelers are not in the best position to contend immediately for a ring.

While the team did go 9-8 last season, they weren’t able to make the playoffs as the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens each had a better record in the regular season. The Steelers also needed to win their last four games of the year to get over .500.

TOP NFL PROSPECT TELLS STEELERS TO ‘COME GET ME’ SO HE CAN REUNITE WITH COLLEGE TEAMMATE KENNY PICKETT

Head coach Mike Tomlin is hoping his offense can pick it up in 2023 as they dealt with some quarterback woes with Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett going back and forth in the starting role.

Perhaps the Steelers can get more consistency on offense, with running back Najee Harris and rookie standout George Pickens as well as Diontae Johnson at wide receiver.

Peterson’s arrival, though, fills a gap left by free agent Cam Sutton, who agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions on Monday.

For his career, Peterson has tallied 34 interceptions, 111 passes defended and 610 tackles over 184 regular season games.