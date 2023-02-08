Patrick Mahomes is leading the Kansas City Chiefs into their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons with a shot at a second ring firmly in reach – all coming before his 28th birthday.

Mahomes is on par with Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson through the first six seasons of his career. The Texas native has a ring, three conference championships, five Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nods. Dawson had a ring, three AFL championships, seven Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nods from 1957 to 1975.

Former Chiefs star running back Jamaal Charles believes what Mahomes has done makes him one of the best players in franchise history already and puts him on a path to catching Tom Brady as the greatest of all time.

"He’s definitely passed me for sure for being the all-time greatest Chief player already with what he’s accomplished," Charles told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "He’s already won a Super Bowl and he’s been to the Super Bowl three times. He’s definitely one of the greatest all-time Chiefs players, and Travis Kelce as well.

"If he wins this, it’s not about the Chiefs – it’s what his legacy (will be) in the NFL. Can he continue to be chasing Tom Brady. That’s basically the goal. Everybody’s gonna start comparing him."

Charles was a four-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro with Kansas City. He racked up 7,260 yards and 43 touchdowns in his nine seasons with the Chiefs. He expressed to Fox News Digital just how confident he was about Kansas City pulling it off.

"I’m a hundred (percent confident) being a Chiefs player," Charles said. "A lot of people don’t believe so it kinda makes me feel like I should believe. I’m like why? A lot of people think the Eagles are going to win. But I believe in coach Andy Reid. They do an awesome job of preparing their players before a bye and preparing them for a game. I know everybody in the locker room is gonna be soaked up and ready to play.

"Some of the guys have already been on that stage before and some of the Eagles players have been on the stage as well – some of the defensive guys – but we have offensive guys’ experience and we have defensive guys’ experience."

Charles is hoping the Chiefs can pull out the dub on Sunday and with that the team can deliver some ice-cold brews for their Super Bowl celebration.

Charles said he was "super excited" to help bring the Bud Light trucks back to the city where he made fans roar at Arrowhead Stadium.