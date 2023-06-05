The Kansas City Chiefs were on hand at the White House to honor their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, and star tight end Travis Kelce had yet another hilarious moment in him when the spotlight was brightest.

Kelce and MVP-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes were handing President Biden a custom Chiefs jersey following speeches, and Kelce decided it was his turn to speak at the podium.

Apparently, it's been a moment he's looked forward to.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"So I’ve been waiting for this," Kelce said.

But he wasn't exactly able to finish that thought.

Mahomes was quick to whisk Kelce away from the microphones, and everyone on stage and in the crowd started laughing after the quarterback apologized for his favorite target's want to speak.

CHIEFS MATRIARCH NORMA HUNT, WIDOW OF FOUNDER LAMAR HUNT, DEAD AT 85

Of course, Kelce is never afraid to say something into a microphone or camera lens. His "You gotta fight for your right to party!" line while celebrating the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory three years ago before winning Super Bowl LIV has become a rallying cry for the rabid fan base in the Midwest.

But Mahomes may have figured that Kelce's famous speeches wouldn't be appropriate for the White House stage considering he's been known to drop some expletives in the heat of the moment. Winning Super Bowls and going through championship parades can do that to a person.

Instead, President Biden and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid were the only ones to speak during the ceremony, with Biden going first.

He made sure to bring up his wife first lady Jill Biden's loyalty to her Eagles as she is a "Philadelphia girl."

"Fortunately, she is overseas right now in the Middle East. She’s a rabid Eagles fan and the way the game ended, I might be in for a rough night," Biden said jokingly.

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES HITS LONG HOME RUN AT ROYALS' CELEBRITY SOFTBALL GAME

Biden added that his wife doesn’t believe cornerback James Bradberry’s acknowledgment that he held Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, which led to a game-changing penalty that set Kansas City up perfectly for a game-winning field goal. The first lady didn’t think a holding penalty should’ve been called, and other Eagles fans will likely back her up there.

"If the Kelce family can make it work with Travis and Jason the first two brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl, there’s hope for the rest of us."

The Chiefs weren't able to visit the White House when they won Super LIV over the San Francisco 49ers due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

But they certainly made the best of it on Monday following their second Super Bowl win in the last four seasons.