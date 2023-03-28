The NFL announced teams may now play as many as two "Thursday Night Football" games per season.

The idea of playing games on days other than Sunday has always been a hot topic among owners and players because it means less recovery time for players between games.

"Thursday Night Football" has become a fixture in the NFL, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t seem like a big fan of playing multiple Thursday night games.

Mahomes quote tweeted with a simple emoji over the report about the Thursday night change.

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Robert Griffin III responded to Mahomes, saying, "So much for player safety."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league did not see a spike in injuries from "Thursday Night Football," and the league wasn’t choosing Amazon, the streaming platform that hosts "Thursday Night Football," over player safety.

"I don’t think we’re putting Amazon over our players. … The data doesn’t show higher injury rate," Goodell said via Ari Meirov.

One of the league’s most controversial injuries happened on "Thursday Night Football" last season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a gruesome concussion after being whipped to the turf. He admitted not remembering the moment when medical personnel stretchered him off the field and transported him to a hospital.

The Dolphins were investigated because, in the previous Sunday against the Bills, Tagovailoa was hit and appeared to suffer a concussion. But he completed that game with the Dolphins claiming back issues caused him to wobble during the game.

With team schedules not yet released for the 2023 season, players will be anxiously waiting to see if they will be playing more than one Thursday game.