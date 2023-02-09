If Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wins his second MVP award Thursday night, he wants it to be known as a team award and not just as an individual accomplishment.

Mahomes, who threw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns this season, has his team in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, and will more than likely be rewarded with the MVP Thursday night.

"It would mean the world to be able to win that award," Mahomes said Thursday, according to ESPN. "It's so special. It's so hard to do and there are so many greats that have won that award and to be a part of that history is amazing."

Mahomes, who won his first MVP in 2018, is the favorite to win on Thursday, which would make him just the 10th player to take home the award more than once.

"It's not only a testament to me but my team because as much as it's an individual award it's a team award as well, and I hope my teammates know that," he continued. "I'm sure they'd be excited for me. I'd hope that they would be. It's not just me. In order to win the MVP you have to be on a great team and, and especially at the quarterback position now you're going to have great players around you because while you're throwing the football, they've got to make the plays happen."

Entering the season, many questions surrounded Kansas City’s offense after they traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

But the Chiefs' offense was the best in the NFL, averaging 413.6 yards and 29.2 points per game.

Mahomes led all quarterbacks in passing yards and touchdowns during the 2022 regular season.