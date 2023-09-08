The Kansas City Chiefs opened up as 6.5-point favorites for the NFL season opener on Thursday night, but they lost, 21-20.

Of course, they were without star tight end Travis Kelce, which moved the spread in favor of the Detroit Lions by about a field goal, but nonetheless, a team that missed the playoffs last year defeated the Super Bowl Champions on their own home field.

Sure, Detroit may have missed out on the postseason last year, but dating back to last year, the Lions have now won nine of their last 11 games.

But the Chiefs are the favorites to go back-to-back, a feat that has not been accomplished since the New England Patriots did it in 2004 and 2005, so it's hard not to blame Patrick Mahomes for being disgusted at the loss.

"It’s embarrassing for me to lose any time," Mahomes said after the game.

The Chiefs held a ceremony to commemorate their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February, but Mahomes paid no mind to it, focusing on the task at hand, and he did not get the result he wanted.

"Like I said after the ring ceremony, I’ve moved on to the next season," he continued. "Obviously, it’s cool for the fans to be able to see the banner and drop in at Arrowhead Stadium. But this is a whole new year, and I think I know that, and we are trying to win another Super Bowl, and this is obviously not the way we wanted to start. So any time I lose, I’m embarrassed. So I’m going to try to get better so I don’t lose more as the season goes on."

The loss was hardly Mahomes' fault. One of Detroit's touchdowns came on a pick-six on the ball thrown to Kadarius Toney. It went right off his hands, his first drop of several for the night, and into the arms of rookie Brian Branch, who took it to the house to tie the game at 14 for Detroit.

Officially, the Chiefs had four drops, but several other passes could have been caught.

Kansas City will look to get into the win column for the first time this season in Week 2 when they travel to Jacksonville to take on the up-and-coming Jaguars. Kansas City squeaked by the Jags in the divisional round of the playoffs en route to their Super Bowl victory.