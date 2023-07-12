The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best rivalries in the NFL and their matchup was intense at the beginning of the 2022 season.

The new Netflix series "Quarterback" took a look at the first game between the two AFC West teams in Week 5. Las Vegas jumped out to a 17-0 lead and it appeared Patrick Mahomes was getting bothered all night by the rush from Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Kansas City started its comeback late in the second quarter and by halftime, they trailed 20-10. As the two trash-talked all night, Mahomes finally got his moment to bark back at Crosby.

"I’m here all day! I’m here all day!" Mahomes said after one of his four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce that night.

He then butted heads with Crosby and got in his face.

"You woke up the wrong mother---er!" he yelled repeatedly.

Mahomes explained he was just in an intense state of mind as he was trying to rally his teammates.

"All of a sudden, I go into that mode where I don’t know what I’m saying," he explained. "I’m just kinda blacking out and going crazy."

Kansas City held on for the victory, 30-29. It moved the Chiefs to 4-1 on the season and dropped the Raiders to 1-4.

Mahomes expressed respect for the rivalry between the Chiefs and Raiders. He also called Crosby a "f---ing baller" as the two shook hands after the game.

"Raiders week is the one rivalry in this league that I feel like is a college rivalry," Mahomes said. "You have that little bit of hatred toward that team and you can feel the energy. It’s just different."