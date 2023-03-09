Patrick Ewing was a legendary player for the Georgetown Hoyas, but after six seasons as their head coach, he will not be returning next season.

Ewing decided to return to his alma mater during the 2017-18 season to become head coach. After showing promise his first couple seasons, things have not gone well.

A 6-25 season in 2021-22 was followed by a 7-25 record this past year, prompting the change.

He departs with a record of 79-109.

However, Ewing’s exit as a coach doesn’t change the fact that he will "always be a Hoya."

"I am very proud to be a graduate of Georgetown University," Ewing said in a statement, via ESPN. "And I am very grateful to President [John J.] DeGioa for giving me the opportunity to achieve my ambition to be a head basketball coach. It is particularly meaningful for me to be in charge of the basketball program at my alma mater. I wish the program nothing but success. I will always be a Hoya."

Ewing’s best season was 2018-19 when the Hoyas went 19-14. He led his team to the NCAA Tournament during the 2020-21 campaign after winning the Big East tournament despite a 13-13 record.

They didn’t fare too well against Villanova in the first round of the Big East tournament this season, losing 80-48 Wednesday night.

The Hoyas went 2-18 in Big East play this season.

"Patrick Ewing is the heart of Georgetown basketball," DeGioa said. "I am deeply grateful to Coach Ewing for his vision, his determination and for all that he has enabled Georgetown to achieve. Over these past six years, he was tireless in his dedication to his team and the young men he coached, and we will forever be grateful to Patrick for his courage and his leadership in our Georgetown community."

Ewing was one of the greatest college basketball players in history after arriving at Georgetown for the 1981-82 season and averaging 12.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in 37 games his freshman year.

His next season, Ewing saw an increase in offensive production with 17.7 points and 10.2 rebounds in 32 games. Ewing led Georgetown to a national championship his junior season.

After playing his senior season in 1984-85, Ewing entered the NBA Draft and was the consensus top selection.

The New York Knicks ended up with the first overall pick, and they made their decision that night with a big celebration. Ewing had a Hall of Fame career, spending 15 seasons in New York, 11 of which were All-Star worthy. He also had his No. 33 retired by the franchise.