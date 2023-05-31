Pat McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts punter who has become one of the top sports personalities in the country, is reportedly set to make about $17 million per year as he jumps from FanDuel to ESPN.

McAfee agreed to a five-year, $85 million deal to jump to ESPN, the New York Post reported Wednesday. He and his group who helped him build "The Pat McAfee Show" are expected to appear on the main ESPN channel, ESPN+ and the company’s YouTube channel.

"Interesting number," McAfee told the outlet. "I don’t talk about the business side of it all, the actual numbers and such."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN declined comment to the New York Post on contract figures. McAfee’s decision to join ESPN was announced at the Disney upfronts. He left a FanDuel deal that was reportedly worth $120 million. His new deal with ESPN will reportedly allow him to keep control over "all aspects" of his show but will have to say the F-word less.

"I will be paying my people, and we will be producing the show fully," he told the New York Post. "[ESPN] will be handling a lot more of the backend stuff, while also providing a platform that is incomparable linear wise with a network of talent that is deep and awesome. Their production assets, league rights capabilities, and access to everything in the sports world makes us incredibly pumped about the possibilities and can’t wait to get started this fall. Jimmy and I had a lot of great convos thru this whole process.. some zooms, calls (WHADD), texts (WHADD), emails (WHADD). it was a cool couple of months negotiation phase involving a lot of different factors.

"Business obviously, creative, the future, previous situations for both of us, etc… Fun to hear his vision and listen to him. IMPRESSIVE executive. He’s always been a straight shooter with me, I’m thankful for his belief in me, and in us…"

NFL FANS MOCK BUCCANEERS QBS BAKER MAYFIELD, KYLE TRASK AFTER PRACTICE THROWING SESSION GOES VIRAL

McAfee reportedly lamented getting the job amid Disney layoffs. Disney is in the midst of massive cost-cutting measures with more layoffs expected to hit ESPN as well as other arms of the company.

One former ESPN staffer spoke out about it in an interview with Front Office Sports.

"Too soon was the reaction I got from a few friends. Some that were let go are still working there until June," the person said. "You are coming to grips with your departure, and then you see a big money signing. It’s not anti-McAfee. … it’s your ex getting engaged a month after the breakup."

ESPN’s spending on big names while cutting the smaller guys is among the things unsettling, according to former ESPN star Howie Schwab – the famed host of "Stump the Schwab."

"There are some people who are upset. The timing of it is curious. They’re paying (Troy) Aikman, (Joe) Buck, Stephen A. Smith, and McAfee. And then you’re going to lay people off? Kind of weird," he told Front Office Sports.

"Nothing against Pat McAfee. Obviously, he brings Aaron Rodgers to the table. He’s already there because he does ‘College GameDay.’ They’re looking to hit another home run. Meanwhile, their singles hitters are going to be fired."