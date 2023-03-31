Pat McAfee announced via Twitter Friday that he filed for a dismissal of Brett Favre's defamation lawsuit against McAfee.

Favre filed complaints against Mississippi State Auditor Shad White, Fox Sports personality Shannon Sharpe and McAfee over Favre’s alleged involvement in a $77 million Mississippi welfare fraud case.

The former NFL player turned podcast host said Favre's suit was "a joke. A fugazi. A rib."

"When you read the publicly available filings in the lawsuit against Favre, all of the articles (FROM EVERY NEWS SOURCE THAT HAS BASICALLY EVER EXISTED), evidence, and damning facts of the very sad Welfare Fraud Scandal of Mississippi (new things are still being presented and revealed weekly), a "defamation" lawsuit from a public figure in sports who is in the middle of it all against a comedic sports show seems a bit bananas… that’s because it is.. B-a-na-na-s," he said in his tweet.

"As I’ve had to learn more about all of this.. and experience it from this angle. I’ve come to realize that historically, this will go down as a rather notable attack on the first amendment AND on comedic relief as a whole in our society. I have faith that the Federal Judge assigned to this case will see this for what it was, an attempt by a Public Figure to silence folks from talking about their alleged horrendous transgressions. That’s not how America works.. or supposed to work, at least."

In February, McAfee disputed defaming Favre.

"There’s one word I believe that was said off it, on this particular program, if you’re going to watch it all, and that would be ‘allegedly,’" he said at the time. "Our job is to report the news. … We owe the sports media world our coverage of it. We take our job seriously as journalists."

Rather than continuing a fight in court, McAfee challenged the Hall of Fame quarterback to donate to the Big Brothers Big Sisters Foundation in Mississippi.

"Let’s help out the next generation of Mississippians together. Let’s give some support to the citizens of your state who might need it a little bit, and let’s make something positive out of this sad clown show of a defamation suit with no merit."

Favre received $1.1 million during a fundraising campaign, which he reportedly gave to the University of Southern Mississippi to assist in building a volleyball center. Favre has returned the $1.1 million but has yet to pay back the interest, which is why the state is suing him.

Favre has denied knowing that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the university or to him.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.