Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been indicted on rape charges after French officials opened an investigation into the allegation just days earlier, according to multiple reports.

The 24-year-old footballer, who also plays for the Moroccan national team, was placed under judicial supervision on Friday after a 23-year-old woman came forward to police last week to accuse him of rape, ESPN reported, citing the prosecutor’s office in Nanterre.

Hakimi is also barred from having any contact with the alleged victim.

French prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into the accusation on Monday. According to the report, the victim did not press charges, but prosecutors proceeded with the investigation because of her testimony.

The Associated Press reported Friday that Hakimi was questioned by the prosecutor's office on Thursday before being indicted by an investigating judge.

The victim claimed she was raped by Hakimi on Saturday at his home in a Paris suburb.

Hakimi helped Morocco in its historic World Cup run in December, advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time since the nation’s debut in 1970. This year’s tournament was also the first time they made it as far as the Round of 16 since 1986.

After stunning Portugal in the quarterfinals, Morocco became the first African country to reach the semifinal stage of the World Cup before eventually being eliminated by France.

Hakimi was honored at the FIFA Awards in Paris on Monday as part of the player-voted men's all-star team and was greeted by brief, loud applause when introduced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.