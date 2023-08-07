Paige Spiranac was back on the golf course on Friday to continue her "case study" into whether wearing fewer clothes will help her performance.

The golf influencer with one of the largest followings on social media took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal what she learned about her second day at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.

"More in depth look into my case study. Example 1-Shot 75 with the outfit on the left and a 68 with the right outfit. Two very big key differences in the photos. Will be continuing my research," she wrote in a post.

The post was accompanied by two pictures – one of her in a green short sleeve shirt and the other in a pink tank top. She first wrote about her hypothesis on Tuesday.

"I want it on record that I wore a golf appropriate outfit today and it didn’t help my score. I shoot lower the less I wear. It’s science."

Before Spiranac built her enormous social media following, she was a top collegiate golfer in the Mountain West Conference. She helped San Diego State to a conference title in 2015 during her senior season. She was First-Team All-Mountain West during the 2012-13 season.

As her fame grew after college, she accepted an invitation to an event on the Ladies European Tour in Dubai in 2015.

"From the start, it was a massive controversy I was there," Spiranac told Golf Digest in May. "There were pros, legends of the game, discussing if I belonged. People were taking bets about whether I would come in last. I’m this kid who has no experience, no media training. I completely bombed, publicly cried about it. It was a s--- show."

Spiranac had previously opened up about her desire to play professionally in a March episode of her "Playing A Round" podcast.

"If I had the choice to be doing what I’m doing to play on the LPGA Tour, I would probably pick the LPGA Tour because that was just a goal that I’ve always wanted to achieve and it was a dream of mine — and I wish I could’ve checked that off before I went over into doing media work full time," Spiranac said at the time. "But that’s not how life works."