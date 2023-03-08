Paige Spiranac asked her fans Monday to stop being offended so much.

The golf influencer who has garnered millions of followers between Instagram and TikTok urged those to worry about something else than just "boobs."

"There’s a lot going on in the world that should bother you and offend you," she tweeted. "Boobs ain’t one of them."

It is unclear exactly what Spiranac was referring to, but her golf videos and pictures posted on social media do not always sit well with everyone. She has been able to build a huge brand because of her abilities on the golf course in combination with sex appeal.

Spiranac launched her own subscription-based website earlier this year called OnlyPaige. She made clear in last week’s episode of "Playing A Round" there would be no nudity on that website.

"I think some people get confused because it is OnlyPaige, and it was a cheeky name to make fun of OnlyFans, because I get asked to do OnlyFans all the time by people and so, I wanted it to be very tongue-in-cheek. There is no nudity, and that’s on purpose," she said.

Spiranac said she has no issues with nudity but is making the choice not to show certain parts of her body. However, she made clear it was a personal choice of hers and was not trying to disparage those who choose to do that with their own personal websites.

"I have no issues with implied nudity at all. I just never want to show those parts of my body and I never will do that," she explained. "I also just don’t think it is beneficial to my business goals and how I see my career unfolding in the next five, 10, 15, 20 years."

Spiranac boasts a following of 3.7 million on Instagram and 1.4 million on TikTok.

She has a successful collegiate career at Arizona and San Diego State With the Aztecs, she received First-Team All-Mountain West Conference honors. She would participate in the Cactus Tour but fall short of getting an LPGA Tour card.