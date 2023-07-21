If teams want to spend for Juan Soto, his price is escalating.

The San Diego Padres star blasted a pair of home runs Friday night that traveled a combined 910 feet in Detroit.

In Soto's first at-bat, he launched a solo home run to give San Diego an early 1-0 lead.

That one traveled 447 feet, a preview of what was to come.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Two innings later, Soto came up to the dish again, this time with a man on base, and his second blast made the first one look like a Little League homer.

Soto hit a 463-foot opposite field home run at Comerica Park to give the Padres a 5-0 lead over the Detroit Tigers in the third inning.

Soto, naturally, was walked for the MLB-leading 93rd time his third plate appearance.

The 24-year-old outfielder was traded to the Padres last year in a blockbuster deal, and he helped them to the NLCS last year.

San Diego improved its already stacked roster by inking shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal. The Padres also inked third baseman Manny Machado to an 11-year, $350 million extension, the fourth-largest in MLB history.

CARDINALS' ALEC BURLESON EJECTED AFTER BLOWING UP ON UMPIRE WHOSE QUESTIONABLE CALLS LED TO DOUBLE PLAY

Despite all the moves, they have been one of baseball's biggest disappointments.

Boasting a payroll of over $256 million with All-Stars all over the diamond, the Padres sit in fourth place in the NL West, entering play on Friday at 46-51.

The Padres have not decided whether they will sell at the Aug. 1 trade deadline. If they do, Soto is considered a top candidate to move.

Soto isn't exactly playing like the MVP candidate he was expected to be. He's hitting .266 this season after hitting .242 last year. He has 42 extra-base hits this year (23 doubles, 19 homers), and his .420 on-base percentage entering Friday is second-best in the majors.