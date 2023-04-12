The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have yet to agree on a trade package for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but a new report reveals what the Packers want.

The Packers reportedly want a 2023 second-round pick and a guaranteed 2024 first-round pick from the Jets for Rodgers, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson.

Robinson reported the trade package on the "Wilde and Tausch" show on ESPN Milwaukee, adding the Packers are willing to provide draft compensation to New York if Rodgers decides to retire after the 2023 season.

So what’s the holdup on the deal? Robinson says Jets owner Woody Johnson does not want to give a guaranteed first-rounder to the Packers.

There is a possibility Rodgers does retire, but that doesn’t seem to be what’s making Johnson hesitant about the offer. Instead, he’s reportedly looking at what happened to the Denver Broncos last year when they went all in on a quarterback.

Russell Wilson was traded by the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos in exchange for their 2022 and 2023 first-round picks among other pieces, and that didn’t work out for the Broncos.

Under head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who is now the Jets’ offensive coordinator, the Broncos were last in the AFC West as the offense led by Wilson struggled. Hackett was fired before finishing his first year as a head coach.

There’s a lot of time left before training camp kicks off, but the Jets would like Rodgers in the building sooner rather than later to get acclimated with his new coaches and teammates. He does have a history with Hackett’s offense, though, because they worked together in Green Bay.

Robinson says the Packers and Jets have "parameters" for a deal in place, but it hasn’t reached the finish line.

Rodgers noted on "The Pat McAfee Show" he intends to play for the Jets this season.