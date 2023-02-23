Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly emerged from his four-day darkness retreat.

Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Retreats in Oregon where the four-time NFL MVP underwent the isolating experience, told ESPN on Thursday that Rodgers left the facility on Wednesday.

According to Berman, Rodgers was in a 300-square-foot room with a queen size bed, a bathroom and a mat for meditation. The room was described in the report as "a partially underground structure devoid of light," but the lights can be turned on from inside.

Earlier this month, Rodgers said on the "The Pat McAfee Show" that he would make a decision on his future in the NFL after getting clarity from an "isolation retreat."

"I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate all things, my future, and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness," he said at the time.

"It’s four nights of complete darkness… I’ve had a number of friends who’ve done it and had some profound experiences. And it’s something that’s been on my radar for a few years now and I felt like it’d be something awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season."

In addition to returning to the Packers or officially retiring, Rodgers' options include heading to a new city.

The New York Jets have been among the teams named as a suitable landing spot, but Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr just wrapped up an interesting visit with the team over the weekend.

Reports indicated that the Jets were heavily pitching Carr, even promising that he would become a first ballot Hall of Famer if he were able to win a Super Bowl in New York.