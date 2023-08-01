Leading the AL East in surprise fashion, the Baltimore Orioles were buyers at this MLB trade deadline, and they landed a big new arm for their starting rotation.

The Orioles acquired right-hander Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals to bolster their rotation as their aim for their first postseason appearance since 2016.

The Orioles sent their 16th overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, infielder Cesar Prieto, left-handed pitcher Drew Rom, who is No. 18 on their list of Top 30 prospects, and right-hander Zack Showalter.

St. Louis sold a lot of pieces before the Aug. 1 deadline, including pitchers Jordan Hicks and Jordan Montgomery, as they've looked toward the future with a 47-60 record this season.

Flaherty was one of the pieces rumored to be discussed in trade negotiations, as he is an impending free agent following the 2023 season.

The Orioles, recognizing they can make a run this year, had the resources to get a deal done with the prospect of possibly signing the 28-year-old for the future as well.

Flaherty was once a heralded prospect in the Cardinals’ organization, as they drafted him 34th overall in 2014. He eventually made his debut in 2017 and has been a constant in the rotation since 2018.

The California native has pitched to a 3.58 ERA with 706 strikeouts over his MLB career thus far, including a 4.43 ERA over 20 starts this season (109.2 innings).

Flaherty has an injury history, dealing with oblique and shoulder injuries that have stymied his production since his monster 2019 campaign where he pitched to a 2.75 ERA over 196.1 innings.

Flaherty will be joining an Orioles rotation that features Kyle Gibson, Dean Kremer, Kyle Bradish and standout rookie Grayson Rodriguez as they charged toward October hoping to still own the AL East lead at the end of the regular season.