Colorado’s move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 Conference next year isn’t something that’s impressing Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning.

The Buffaloes will start Big 12 play in 2024 right after Deion Sanders wraps up his first season as the program’s head coach. While it’s exciting times in Boulder, Lanning made sure to take a subtle shot at Colorado’s recent history. The Buffaloes haven’t had a winning record in a full regular season since the 2016 season when they were 10-4. They were 4-2 in the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season.

"Not a big reaction," Lanning said on Monday. "I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

Colorado went from the Big 12 to the Pac-12 before the start of the 2011 season. Jon Embree, Mike MacIntyre, Kurt Roper, Mel Tucker, Karl Dorrell and Mike Sanford were each at the helm at one point or another for Colorado. The coaches only yielded two bowl appearances in that span.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Colorado was routinely in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The team won the national championship behind Charles S. Johnson, Eric Bieniemy and head coach Bill McCartney.

For what it’s worth, Oregon has zero national championships since 1990.

Lanning is looking to build upon a successful first season at the helm of the Ducks. He was 10-3 and won the Holiday Bowl over North Carolina, 28-27.

The two teams will meet in Eugene on Sept. 23.