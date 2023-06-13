Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie, who was found dead in her Florida home on May 2, died from complications related to childbirth, according to the medical examiner’s report obtained by Fox News Digital.

She was estimated to be around eight months pregnant and actively in labor at the time of her death.

Bowie, 32, was found dead in a Florida residence last month after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to "well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days."

Her management team confirmed the news of her passing in a statement at the time, but no details surrounding her death were immediately known.

"We’re [devastated] to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion… a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends," Icon Management Inc. wrote on Twitter.

An autopsy report from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday, ruled that Bowie’s official cause of death was due to "complications of childbirth."

According to the report, Bowie was eight months pregnant and was believed to be in labor at the time of her death.

The medical examiner’s report listed possible complications that included "respiratory distress and eclampsia."

Bowie was a three-time Olympic medalist, winning gold in the women’s 4x100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she also took home silver in the 100-meter and bronze in the 200-meter races.

She was also a two-time gold medalist at the 2017 World Championships in London.

