Oliva Dunne is one of the most popular collegiate athletes on social media and her rising fame has come with questions about her personal life, including who she’s dating.

Dunne waved off anyone wondering about her relationship status with a TikTok back in April, saying she needed to focus on gymnastics rather than boys. But a slew of recent social media posts fueled rumors she’s dating a former LSU baseball star who is turning heads in the minor leagues.

The gymnast posted on her Instagram Stories a mirror selfie in a Pittsburgh Pirates ball cap. She put her location on the photo as Fort Myers, Florida. The New York Post noted that Dunne was in Bradenton, Florida, last month and that her grandparents live about three hours away from the town.

It just so happens that Paul Skenes pitches in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ minor league system and is currently playing for the Florida Complex League Pirates. The team played against the Baltimore Orioles’ affiliate on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s game was in Bradenton and Saturday’s was in Sarasota.

Neither athlete has addressed the rumored romance buzz.

Dunne, a New Jersey native, returned to the Northeast at points during the summer and was back in the gym as she trains for her senior season at LSU.

Meanwhile, Skenes is creating his own buzz on the baseball diamond.

The Pirates selected Skenes with the No. 1 overall pick of the MLB Draft in July. He helped LSU to a national championship and was named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player. He also won the National Pitcher of the Year Award and the Dick Howser Trophy as the nation’s best baseball player.

Skenes has one strikeout in one appearance with the FCL Pirates so far.