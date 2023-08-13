Thunderstorms containing cloud to ground lightning could impact
Bangor International Airport from 330 PM until 545 PM EDT.
The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Piscataquis County in north central Maine...
Southwestern Penobscot County in east central Maine...
* Until 415 PM EDT.
* At 311 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kingsbury
Plantation, or 12 miles west of Dexter, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* Locations impacted include...
Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Guilford, Corinth, Milo, Orneville, East
Corinth, Kingsbury Plantation, Corinna, Hudson, Charleston,
Sangerville, Bradford, Garland, Exeter, Parkman, Abbot, Sebec,
Atkinson and Wellington.
This includes State Highway 11 between East Corinth and Milo.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
640 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MAINE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN DOWNEAST MAINE
HANCOCK
IN EAST CENTRAL MAINE
PENOBSCOT
IN NORTH CENTRAL MAINE
PISCATAQUIS
IN NORTHERN MAINE
AROOSTOOK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BANGOR, BAR HARBOR, BREWER, CARIBOU,
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ELLSWORTH, GREENVILLE, GUILFORD, HOULTON,
MADAWASKA, MILO, OLD TOWN, ORONO, AND PRESQUE ISLE.