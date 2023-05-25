San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo became engaged to be married last month after more than three years of dating.

Culpo, a former Miss Universe, revealed in a TikTok video with Amazon Live that she was trying to drop hints that she was looking for the ring. But to no avail.

"I tried to hint at what (ring) I wanted and he was just so uninterested," she said. "He was doing it on purpose. I was getting so annoyed. Honestly, my feelings were getting hurt, but he just wanted it to be a surprise, so it was absolutely amazing."

Culpo showed off the rock for the video.

McCaffrey, 26, and Culpo, 31, were introduced to one another in June 2019. The reality star previously dated Nick Jonas for a couple of years.

The running back just wrapped up an eventful sixth NFL season. He was traded mid-season from the Carolina Panthers to the 49ers, who reached the NFC championship. The Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, who then fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

After playing in just 10 games total the previous two seasons, McCaffrey suited up for all 17 this season, earning him second place in the Comeback Player of the Year voting.

He made his second Pro Bowl last season after rushing for 1,139 yards and scoring 13 total touchdowns.

McCaffrey will be back with the 49ers for 2023 with uncertainty at quarterback. While Brock Purdy is on schedule for his rehab, San Francisco will likely have to choose between Trey Lance and Sam Darnold for Week 1.