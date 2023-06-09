Jordy Bahl threw three innings of perfect relief to lead Oklahoma to its third straight Women's College World Series title and seventh overall, beating Florida State 3-1 on Thursday night for a two-game sweep.

The Sooners finished 61-1 and extended their record-setting Division I win streak to 53 games. The team's only defeat this season was a 4-3 loss at Baylor on Feb. 19.

With this year's impressive season, Oklahoma also set a record for win percentage and tallied the fewest losses of any NCAA champion.

Thursday night's College World Series win marked the sixth title for the Sooners since 2016, and the seventh since 2000 – all under coach Patty Gasso.

UCLA was the only other program to win three straight titles, from 1988-90, but the Bruins lost 19 games during that stretch. Oklahoma has only dropped eight during its three-peat.

The Sooners led the nation in runs per game, earned run average and batting average, even after losing Division I career home run leader Jocelyn Alo from last year's team.

Bahl, a sophomore from Papillion, Nebraska, did not allow an earned run in 24 2/3 innings during the WCWS.

She went 4-0, earned the save in Thursday's game and became the first pitcher since 1992 to work at least 20 innings at the World Series without allowing a run.

Cydney Sanders and Grace Lyons hit back-to-back homers off Seminoles ace Kathryn Sandercock in the fifth inning after Florida State had taken a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Mack Leonard's homer.

That was plenty of cushion for Bahl, who struck out three batters and threw 39 pitches, 28 for strikes.

Sandercock pitched a complete game for Florida State (58-11), which made its third finals appearance in the past five World Series.

The Seminoles won the title in 2018 and were runners-up to Oklahoma in 2021.