O.J. Simpson waded into the waters of transgender participation in women’s sports on Tuesday after U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe said she would welcome a trans athlete on the national team.

Simpson, who was charged in the 1994 murders of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman and was acquitted in a televised and widely-watched criminal trial, posted his thoughts on his Twitter account.

He said when it came to transgender women in track and field, officials should treat results marathon style.

"Why don’t you treat it like the marathon? Let everyone compete, but when it’s over, have a category for female, a category for male and a category for transgender," he said.

Simpson gave a hypothetical about a male golfer transitioning to a woman, and he believed that hypothetical person would dominate female tournaments.

"Just isn’t fair. If you’re born a male or born a female, I don’t think it’s fair in sports to have them competing against one another. Give them their own category. Let the trans compete against trans, the female against the females and the male against the males."

Simpson appeared to give his thoughts poolside in Nevada.

After he was acquitted in the murder trial, the victims’ families filed a civil suit against Simpson, and in 1997, the former Buffalo Bills running back was ordered to pay $33.5 million for the wrongful deaths of the two victims. In 2019, Simpson told The Associated Press that he would no longer discuss the killings.

He was convicted in 2008 and served nine years in prison for leading five men, including two with guns, in a September 2007 confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel. He was granted parole in 2017 and was released from parole in 2021.