During the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, a caddie working the bag for an amateur golfer collapsed and required CPR.

The caddie, whose name was not released, collapsed on the 11th fairway and had CPR performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital.

The individual who administered the CPR was Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Kelly Bunn, who was attending the tournament with his wife as a spectator.

CADDIE COLLAPSES, ADMINISTERED CPR DURING SECOND ROUND OF PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM

"We watched the golfers hit. In the middle of the 11th hole, they began to walk off. Well, I noticed that there's a bag laying in the middle of the fairway where I had previously seen somebody standing and I thought that was odd. So I saw somebody run across the fairway," Bunn told ABC 10 Sacramento.

Bunn told ABC 10 he rushed over to the caddie and found him without any vitals.

STREAKER STEALS THE SHOW AT 16TH HOLE OF WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN

"He was facedown. I rolled him over, got the golf bag off of him," Bunn said. "You know, got him on his back, listened for any vital signs. He wasn't breathing, no heart rate, no pulse, nothing like that.

"So then it was time to go into action, unzip all of his jackets, and began to do a rescue breath. And then I started doing chest compressions for approximately five, six minutes."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bunn said he received a phone call while on the course, putting him in the perfect location to lend a helping hand.

"Nothing was being done, and something had to be done. And I had the ability to help," Bunn said.

Bunn is a 26-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, according to The Sacramento Bee.

The caddie’s condition has improved and he will be OK, per the report by ABC 10.