Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. spent the entire 2022 season on the sideline as he recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

On Friday, he worked out in front of several teams as he looks to latch onto a squad before the start of training camp. A report on Sunday revealed just how much the former star wideout could be seeking from his new team.

Beckham is looking for $20 million per season, according to Pro Football Talk.

According to Spotrac, Beckham was earning an average of $2.6 million per year when he joined the New York Giants on his rookie deal and about $18 million when he signed his long-term extension with the Giants in 2018. He signed a deal worth $1.2 million with the Rams after the Cleveland Browns cut him.

It is unclear which teams will be interested in the wide receiver.

The Giants, Browns, Rams, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens were represented at the workout, according to CBS Sports.

Between the Rams and the Browns in 2021, he had 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns. He played big role in the first half of the Rams’ Super Bowl win but suffered the injury in the middle of the game.