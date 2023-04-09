The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes appeared to have come to an end Sunday.

The star wide receiver, who hasn’t played a snap of football since Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, has agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL Network reported. Beckham will reportedly return to the AFC North after spending some injured-riddled seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham and the Ravens agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million, according to the NFL Network. Initial reports suggested Beckham was seeking a salary of $20 million per year. The New York Jets were among the teams that were interested in signing the wide receiver.

He announced the signing on Instagram.

"Flock," he wrote in the caption of a photo of his son.

The veteran wide receiver started his career with the New York Giants and was putting up numbers not seen since Jerry Rice was catching passes from Joe Montana. But his career started to hit obstacles because of his inability to stay on the field.

During the 2021 season, he was released by the Cleveland Browns and joined the Rams. He played eight games for Los Angeles and had 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

He tore his ACL in the first half of Super Bowl LVI. He started the scoring for the Rams with a 17-yard touchdown reception. Los Angeles won the game, 23-20, but he spent the entire 2022 season on the open market as he recovered from a torn ACL.

Beckham will likely enter a team with uncertainty around the quarterback position. But the thought of Lamar Jackson and Beckham creating magic on offense should really pique the interest of defensive coaches in the division.

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler. He has 531 career catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns.