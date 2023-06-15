Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was celebrating all day Thursday with his team as the championship parade rolled through Denver after the franchise won its first Larry O’Brien Trophy.

But it isn’t one and done for the Nuggets, according to Malone.

"What a great day to celebrate a championship, but we’re not done yet. We some greedy bastards, baby. We’re getting another one!"

Malone’s now-famous quote after his Nuggets beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals was also brought up during the parade.

Malone wore a T-shirt on his parade float that said, "Put this in your pipe and smoke it," words he spoke when he didn’t like how the narrative was being pushed about the Lakers being OK after losing Game 1 of that series.

"You win Game 1 of the playoffs, and all anyone can talk about is the Lakers. Let’s be honest, that was a national narrative. It was, ‘Hey, the Lakers are fine,’" Malone said at the time.

Denver sports personality Vic Lombardi went a step further while introducing Malone to the thousands in the crowd on Thursday.

"In these playoffs, he became the Lakers’ daddy! So, I tell you what, NBA, put that in your pipe and smoke it," Lombardi said.

The Nuggets swept the Lakers in the West to move on to the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, which Denver won in five games. Denver, led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, was the NBA’s most consistent team throughout the year, earning the top seed in the West and proving why throughout the playoffs.

And while the media decided to talk about other teams that could have a shot at the Finals, the Nuggets never wavered and got the job done.

Malone & Co. made sure to celebrate accordingly.