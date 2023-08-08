NASCAR driver Noah Gragson will miss the next two races of the 2023 season as Legacy Motor Club announced Tuesday that Mike Rockenfeller will drive the No. 42 at Indianapolis and Watkins Glen, New York.

Gragson was suspended indefinitely over the weekend after he appeared to like a meme depicting George Floyd. Legacy Motor Club said his actions did not "represent the values of our team." NASCAR levied the indefinite suspension on him for violating the organization’s code of conduct.

"Road Course Veteran Mike Rockenfeller to pilot the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Watkins Glen," Legacy Motor Club wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital that Gragson and Legacy Motor Club have not parted ways. The source said NASCAR would determine the timeline for Gragson’s return to the series and the team, driver and the driver’s reps were working through the process.

Rockenfeller, from Germany, has raced in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft since 2007. He won six times on the circuit and won a championship in 2013. He made his NASCAR Cup Series debut last year for Spire Motorsports and finished in 30th at Watkins Glen and 29th at The Roval at Charlotte.

The race at Indianapolis will be a road-course event. Watkins Glen has been a mainstay road course on the NASCAR circuit.

Josh Berry replaced Gragson in the No. 42 at Michigan over the weekend. He crashed and did not finish the race.

Gragson was in his first full season in the NASCAR Cup Series after driving sparingly on the circuit in 2021 and 2022 for Beard Motorsports, Kauling Racing and Hendrick Motorsports. He got the start at Daytona in February to start the year and finished in 24th. He had only one top-15 finish this season.

He was thrust into the spotlight over the weekend after he appeared to like a meme depicting Floyd.

"We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team," Legacy Motor Club said in part over the weekend.

NASCAR said Gragson violated the code of conduct.

"NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson," NASCAR said. "Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension."

Thereafter, Gragson released a statement.

"I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media," Gragson posted on X.

"I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple."