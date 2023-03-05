The Houston Cougars, the No. 1-ranked team in the country, and Memphis Tigers were deadlocked at 65 apiece in the final seconds of Sunday’s men’s basketball game when the former had a chance to avoid an upset with the ball in their hands.

The Cougars didn’t disappoint.

With five seconds left on the clock, Houston’s star guard Jamal Shead drove to the left wing and went to work. After a screen from a teammate wasn’t set properly, Shead started to drive to his right and was met by Tigers players defending tight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Shead got just enough separation to plant his feet for a pull-up jumper inside the three-point line. As the shot went up, the Memphis crowd was out of their seats, hoping for overtime.

Shead, with ice in his veins, didn’t let that happen as the ball went through the hoop for the 67-65 victory.

HOUSTON'S DREW BIANCO FLIPS OVER WALL TO ROB HOME RUN IN JAW-DROPPING FASHION

Shead’s teammates tackled him to the court, knowing they will remain the top team in Division I basketball ahead of the American Athletic Conference tournament, which Houston is expected to win before the NCAA Tournament kicks off.

Shead finished the game tied as the leading scorer on his team with Tramon Mark. Both players finished with 16 points, while Shead went 6-of-16 from the field with seven assists and three steals as well.

Marcus Sasser and Jarace Walker also aided in the Cougars’ victory, dropping 13 and 10, respectively.

UNRANKED TEMPLE TAKES DOWN NO. 1 HOUSTON IN THRILLING FINISH

The Tigers were led by Kendric Davis, who tallied 26 points for a game high on 6-for-18 from the field with three three-pointers and 11-of-12 free throws made.

Memphis could get revenge in the conference tournament, as Penny Hardaway’s group is 13-5 now in conference play after falling to Houston.

They are slated to be the number two seed in the conference tournament that begins this Thursday for the six through 11 seeds.