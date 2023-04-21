Any tennis advice from Novak Djokovic is probably good advice. His 22 grand slams are tied with Rafael Nadal for the most ever.

Earlier this week, Djokovic said he would be down to coach a rising star in the tennis world, Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios, 27, has yet to win a grand slam, although he did make it to the Wimbledon final last year, losing to Djokovic.

The two have a close relationship off the court, and Djokovic said Kyrgios would win "five (grand) slams with me."

But Kyrgios seems pretty confident he doesn't need coaching from one of the game's all-time greats.

"Hahahah. Instead let's go have a nice dinner and some drinks!" he wrote on his Instagram, via the Mirror.

Kyrgios has been sidelined as he treats a knee injury. He did not participate in the Australian Open, also won by Djokovic.

"Currently taking it day by day with my knee and building up load," Kyrgios wrote on social media last week. "Trying to get back to where I was."

He is eyeing a return to the French Open, which kicks off May 28.