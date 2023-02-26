The Boston Bruins continued their impressive win streak on Saturday night with 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, and while it seems like nothing can stop the momentum of this NHL-leading team, one game official briefly slowed down one of the Bruins’ star players.

Brad Marchand has registered a goal and/or assist in the last five games for the Bruins, and Saturday was no different.

He scored a goal to help Boston to its sixth straight win, but the star winger was briefly tripped up late in the second period – and it wasn’t any of the usual suspects.

Fan-favorite Wes McCauley, a longtime NHL referee and former player, seemingly checked Marchand close to the boards as he handled the puck with his head tucked.

The resulting "hit," as some on social media have called it, sent Marchand to the ground with McCauley seemingly unmoved.

"Brad Marchand gets demolished by Wes McCauley along the boards. Huge hit," one person joked on Twitter.

"Wes McCauley is not the hero we deserve, but the hero we need," another user added.

A wild night for the Bruins was capped off with an empty net goal by Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark, who became the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal.

