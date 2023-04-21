The NFL has come down hard on five players for violating the league’s gambling policy, suspending three players indefinitely and giving two others six-game suspensions.

"Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season," the NFL said Friday in a press release.

"These players may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season."

The league also suspended Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams for six games, with the two players using mobile betting that occurred at the Lions' facility, though neither bet on NFL games, according to ESPN.

Williams was drafted by Detroit in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

"Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit," the agency that represents Williams said in a statement. "However, it is important to note that Jameson's violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed — and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club's facility."

"These players are eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games," the league said of Berryhill and Williams. "The suspensions will take effect at the final roster cutdown."

Detroit has released Cephus, a wide receiver, and Moore, a safety.

"The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility," the NFL’s release continued.

"A league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was recently reinstated by the NFL following a yearlong suspension for gambling on NFL games while with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Pro Bowler was suspended after being found betting during a five-day period on NFL games in November 2021 when he was away from the team on the non-football illness list.

"Today's reinstatement by the NFL brings an end to a challenging chapter of my professional career, one that was self-inflicted and began with an isolated lapse in judgment," Ridley said in an official statement. "I have always owned my mistakes and this is no different. I have great respect for the game and am excited for the opportunity to restart my career in Jacksonville. I look forward to showing my new coaches, teammates, and the entire Jaguars organization exactly who I am and what I represent as a player and person."

