NFL star Derek Carr weighed in on the fight that marred the end of Sunday’s XFL game between the D.C. Defenders and the St. Louis BattleHawks, offering a great idea for the players’ punishment.

Carr wrote on Twitter the players involved should be forced to wrestle The Rock as part of their discipline. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia helped reboot the XFL after it shuttered its doors during the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Instead of fines they should all have to wrestle @TheRock," Carr wrote.

The Defenders remained undefeated with a 34-28 win over the BattleHawks, but controversy struck at the end of their matchup.

Defenders defensive lineman Davin Bellamy sacked BattleHawks quarterback A.J. McCarron to put the finishing touches on the game. But as players were going back to the sideline, a scuffle broke out and players from both teams needed to be separated.

Several flags were thrown and officials had to make sure players were not coming off the sidelines to keep the fight enflamed. Three players were thrown out of the game before the final whistle, according to Touchdown Wire.

Carr made the tweet as a free agent Sunday and by Monday he had found a new home.

He and the New Orleans Saints agreed to a four-year contract, officially ending his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I had the opportunity to work with Derek at the start of his professional football career," Saints head coach Dennis Allen said in a news release. "In addition to his talent, I admired his approach to the game, work ethic and commitment to get better every day in what were the formative stages of his career. From afar and when we played him as an opponent, I saw Derek’s development into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the National Football League. Derek is an outstanding addition to the New Orleans Saints and I can’t wait to get working with him and the rest of our team this offseason."