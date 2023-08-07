Carson Wentz finished in third place in NFL MVP voting in his second season in the league when he was slinging the pill for the Philadelphia Eagles.

But almost six years after his impressive sophomore season, Wentz finds himself trying to latch onto a team. He played in eight games for the Washington Commanders in 2022 and threw for 1,755 yards and 11 touchdowns before he was benched for Taylor Heinicke and later Sam Howell.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wentz tried to generate some buzz on Sunday when he posted a photo of himself on Instagram in gear pf each of the three teams he played for — the Eagles, Commanders and Indianapolis Colts. Wentz wore an Eagles helmet, Commanders jersey and Colts shorts.

"Back in the lab ... just looks a little different so far this year," he wrote on Instagram.

COWBOYS' MICAH PARSONS TALKS CHANCES OF 'DISAPPEARING' TO AFRICA ONE DAY

It’s unclear whether Wentz will be on a team come the start of the 2023 season. He certainly can be used as a formidable backup if one team suffers an unthinkable injury at the quarterback position.

The former North Dakota State standout has 22,129 passing yards with 151 touchdown passes in 93 games. He’s 46-45-1 as a starter.

He’s just one NFL star who is currently on the free-agent market. Others include running backs Kareem Hunt, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook and Leonard Fournette as well as offensive lineman Dalton Risner.