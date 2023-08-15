NFL running back Alex Collins’ death stunned the NFL world on Monday, and authorities released details of how the former Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks player died.

Collins, 28, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, on Sunday night, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Officials said Collins drove his motorcycle into an SUV that was making a left turn. He struck the rear passenger side and the impact caused him to go through the window of the SUV, officials said.

The running back was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The SUV driver, who was not identified, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, officials said.

"Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality," Collins’ family said in a statement through the Seahawks. "We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time."

The Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh released statements on Collins’ death.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Harbaugh said. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he now rest in God's eternal peace."

The Ravens added, "With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

Collins was a standout running back at Arkansas before the Seahawks selected Collins in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played one initial season with Seattle before he later joined the Ravens.

He played two seasons in Baltimore before he re-signed with Seattle. He was out of the league after the 2021 season and played in the USFL in 2023.

USFL president of football operations Daryl Johnston told FOX Sports: "The USFL family is absolutely heartbroken by the passing of Alex Collins. He played the game of football with such passion and was a great teammate and ambassador of the game. Alex represented the best of our sport both on and off the field. On behalf of the USFL family, the Memphis Showboats, and our fans who watched and cheered his incredible talents, we send our deepest condolences to Alex’s family, friends and teammates.

In 50 NFL games, he ran for 1,997 yards and 18 touchdowns.