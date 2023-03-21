Brandin Cooks isn’t quite sure why he’s been traded an NFL-record four times as he enters his 10th NFL season with his fifth team, the Dallas Cowboys, after the Houston Texans dealt him.

"I really can’t answer that, honestly," Cooks told Yahoo Sports Monday. "You ask my teammates, any coaches I’ve been a part of, I would think they would say I’ve been one of the best teammates they’ve had.

"I’ve really never gotten upset because, obviously, that means someone out there wants me to be a part of their group to forego some great draft picks."

That’s certainly one way to look at it. Teams want Cooks because of his speed, catch ability and consistent production throughout his career.

But Yahoo Sports found out perhaps why teams are so willing to deal the 2014 first-round pick out of Oregon State.

After speaking with multiple coaches and personnel executives on each team Cooks has played for, the outlet found the receiver wasn’t an issue in the locker room.

Cooks was called a "great human" who "works his a-- off," so it came down to specific situations with each team that led to the moves.

Cooks began his career with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him 20th overall in 2014. After a so-so rookie season, he exploded for 1,138 yards and nine touchdowns in 2015 and followed it up with 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns in 2016.

It’s fair to say the Saints hit on the pick after production like that. So why trade him to the New England Patriots for a first- and third-round pick?

The report noted Cooks’ frustration playing in head coach Sean Payton’s offensive scheme because ball distribution is key to make it work. The team went 7-9 in each of his three seasons in New Orleans.

With the Patriots, Cooks again produced at a high level with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with 15 total touchdowns with Tom Brady as his quarterback. But, with his rookie contract up, the Patriots weren’t willing to pay him.

That led to a trade to the Los Angeles Rams, and Cooks cashed in on a five-year extension worth $81 million, $49.5 million of it guaranteed.

In 2019, Cooks didn’t produce like he had in 2018, when he totaled 1,204 yards and five touchdowns. Instead, he finished with 583 in receiving yards and two scores as Cooper Kupp emerged as a top passing option. Robert Woods was also part of Sean McVay’s offense.

Realizing he cost too much toward the salary cap, the Rams traded him to the Texans, where he played three tumultuous seasons. Cooks has still produced, hitting over 1,000 yards in his first two seasons before totaling 699 with three touchdowns in 2022 while the Texans struggled mightily on offense.

This time, Cooks was vocal about wanting to leave the Texans, and the Texans granted him his wish with the Cowboys deal.

"He’s probably a No. 2 who has been paid as a No. 1 for most of his career," one executive told Yahoo Sports. "He’s a complementary piece, one of [the] best in [the] NFL. But people who have acquired him likely viewed him as a primary threat. which he isn’t."

The Cowboys will likely use him as a complementary piece with CeeDee Lamb locked in as the team’s No. 1 receiver with quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Cooks said Prescott has reached out to him already, so they will likely get to work soon to establish chemistry before training camp starts.